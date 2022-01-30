Battle for UP: Yogi creates new vote bank in MSME beneficiaries

Lucknow, Jan 30 The extensive promotion of micro, small and medium scale industries (MSMEs) by the Yogi Adityanath government in the past five years has built up a new vote bank for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the MSME survey report, the state government has provided loans of more than Rs 2.50 lakh crore, funding 95 lakh units for doing business in the MSME sector.

This loan has been given in five schemes due to which 3.28 crore people have got employment in the MSME sector.

The report says that the MSME sector has become a major business force in Uttar Pradesh and the unemployment rate in the state has come down by 17.9 per cent.

The picture of MSME trade sector has changed under the Yogi government.

According to the government spokesman, even during the global crisis of Covid, more than one and a half lakh new units were set up in this sector. Now 14.2 per cent of the MSME units in the country are in the state.

During the last five years, 3.28 crore people have got employment in this sector.

Jitendra Bhadawar, one of the beneficiaries, said, "My MSME unit in pottery has given me financial stability, thanks to the government schemes. Anyone who has benefited will vote for the government, irrespective of their political ideology.

