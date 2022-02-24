Battleground UP: Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaditya to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 of Assembly polls

Ahead of the fifth phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackrey will convey his party's ideology to the people later on Thursday here in Siddharthnagar district.

Serving Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra government, the 32-year-old leader will start his campaigning for Shiv Sena by seeking support for party candidate Raju Srivastava, who is contesting from 306-Dumariyaganj Assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar district.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will address a public rally here around 11 am in Dumariyaganj, a town, and tehsil of Siddharthnagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh located on the bank of the river Rapti, 30 km south of the Nepal border.

Aaditya Thackrey will later move to the 265-Koraon Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district to address another rally in the evening.

President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackrey will be accompanied by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who had announced earlier this month that Shiv Sena will contest on 50-100 seats in the state and that it will not be a part of any alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Raut had also said that "we have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party but we want a change in the state (Uttar Pradesh) now".

"We have been working in UP for a long time but did not contest the elections because we did not want to harm BJP earlier," Raut said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats, is having seven-phase elections of which four rounds have already concluded. The four-round of voting was held on February 10, 14, 20, and 23. The fifth phase of polling will take place on February 27, and the remaining two phases on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor