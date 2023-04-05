Be your own role model, Punjab CM asks youth

oChandigarh, April 5 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked youth to be their own role model and exhorted them not to allow anyone to play with their emotions, as such mischievous elements disappear after fulfilling their vested interests.

Making an emotional appeal to the youth through a video message, the Chief Minister said his government will leave no stone unturned for ensuring that the youth get the required platform and support.

Mann pledged to provide a holistic environment for utilising the innovative ideas of youngsters for the growth and prosperity of state. "My target is to ensure that the youth of Punjab are not branded as aimless. I want you to be your own role model, therefore, no one else can take advantage of your abilities and potential."

The Chief Minister said the government will provide complete support to all of you for starting a new ventures or startups.

Taking a major decision, Mann announced that he will hold 'Naujawan Sabha' meetings twice a month for a direct dialogue with them. The purpose of these meetings is to directly interact with the youth and get their feedback and suggestions so that the government can formulate policies suitable for them to start new businesses and undertake other innovative initiatives.

The Chief Minister said a thorough discussion will be held with youth every 15 days, to take their suggestions for bolstering the agriculture, transport and other sectors.

Describing the youth of Punjab as skilled, capable and determined, he said, "The youth have thousands of dreams to shape their future but it is a pity that they are not provided with adequate opportunities to fulfill their dreams. The Punjab government will give fulsome support to our youth to start new businesses."

Mann said the youth are full of new and innovative ideas that can be helpful for the growth and prosperity of Punjab.

Sharing experience from his personal life, Mann said, "I work more than 12 hours every day for the betterment of Punjab and even on holidays, I attend meetings along with handling government files.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor