Begausarai shooting spree: Accused's family seeks intervention of BJP MP

Patna, Sep 16 The family of the arrested prime accused in the Begusarai shootout incident on Friday met BJP MP Rakesh Sinha and sought justice for him.

The parents and brother of Keshav alias Nagwa met Sinha at the protest site in Begusarai and alleged that the local police are framing him.

They also claimed that Keshav alias Nagwa was sitting at a roadside eatery when the shootings took place, and presented CCTV footage showing him sitting there and talking on the mobile phone.

His mother alleged a sub-inspector named Rajiv Ranjan used to penalise him every time any incident took place in Begusarai.

After the meeting, Sinha assured them that he will talk to police officials of the district and ensure a proper investigation.

Meanwhile, Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said Keshav alias Nagwa was the main conspirator, and was instructing the shooters. He was in touch with the accused as was established through technical investigation and call records of shooters and Keshav alias Nagwa.

Besides him, Begusarai police also arrested three more accused, named Chunchun, Sumit, and Youraj. Kumar also said that the two more shooters are absconding. They will be nabbed soon.

The Begusarai serial shootout incident occurred on September 13 when four bikers killed one person and injured 10 others across the district.

