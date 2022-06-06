Beijing parks see decline in visitors amid Covid resurgence

Beijing, June 6 Parks in Beijing received about 2 million visitors during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, down 35 per cent from the same period last year, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Beijing Municipal Administration Centre of Parks, the Chinese capital's 10 municipal parks and the national botanical garden received around 558,700 visits during the holiday that ended on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the three-day period, parks in Beijing adopted a series of strict epidemic control measures, such as capping visitor numbers at below 50 per cent of maximum capacity.

Some parks also rolled out various online experience activities, which attracted 6.5 million visits.

