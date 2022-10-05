Benefits of 15 govt schemes for families of tractor-trolley mishap victims in UP

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 5 The families of 26 victims who died in the tractor trolley accident in Ghatampur on October 1, will now avail benefits of 15 government schemes of 11 departments.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, each of the families would be given one 'bigha' land and a sum of Rs 2,500 per month each to the nine children who lost both their parents in the accident for their studies till Class 12.

The victims' families, all of whom belonged to Kortha village, a sum of Rs 4 lakh each was given while the injured received Rs one lakh.

The government spokesman said that under the CM Awas Yojana, Rs 1.2 lakh each will be given to the 19 families that lost at least one member. A family member of Ram Janki, a cook who died in the accident, will get a job on compassionate grounds.

Kanpur district magistrate Vishak G. Iyer said, "Job cards have been issued to 19 of the 20 families that lost at least one member in the accident. A sum of Rs 2,500 per month will be provided to each of the nine children who lost both parents in the accident. Besides, pension would be given to the 40 destitute women in the village. Likewise, Antyodaya cards to five and eligible household ration cards to one family have been issued. Ration has been distributed to 20 families that lost at least one member."

"Simultaneously, the estimate of the road connecting Saadh area to Ghatampur has been approved," he said.

A villager Raju, along with his family members and around 40 other residents had gone to Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur in a tractor-trolley for the 'mundan' ceremony of his son on October 1. The rashly driven tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond when Raju and others were returning home the same evening, killing 26 persons and injuring many others.

A case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder has bene registered against Raju who has been missing since the accident.

