Bengal Ram Navami clashes: Fact-finding team from Delhi came to instigate further, says Mamata

Kolkata, April 10 The members of Delhi-based NGO 'Fact Finding Committee on Human Rights Violation', who reached West Bengal to review situation in Hooghly and Howrah districts in wake of the Ram Navami clashes, actually came to re-instigate tension in those pockets, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday evening.

The members of the fact-finding team were prevented from reaching the troubled pockets in the last couple of days. "The police have done the right thing by preventing them from reaching the troubled pockets. They actually came to re-instigate tension in those localities," Banerjee told media persons.

Launching a scathing attack against BJP for the clashes over Ram Navami processions, she said the deliberately trouble was created by those participating in the procession. "It was BJP-backed goons brought from outside who created tension on those days. Now a fact-finding team backed by BJP is coming to the state with the clear intention of re-instigating violence," she said.

Claiming the BJP is issuing various central commissions, Banerjee accused the BJP of actually resorting to maximum human rights violations in the country.

"There is no democracy in the entire country. People do not have the right to speak freely. The media freedom is being gagged on a daily basis," the Chief Minister said.

She also alleged that many of those who participated in the Ram Navami procession were carrying lethal weapons including firearms. "There were all outsiders. Most of them came from Munger in Bihar. The people of West Bengal do not have the culture of this division among themselves," she said.

She also said that had the police been acting tough since the beginning, there would have been bloodbath. "So, the police acted tactfully for one hour and then acted according to requirement," the Chief Minister said.

In his response, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Trinamool Congress and the administration actually conspired these clashes. "After the elections in the Sagardighi bypolls it is clear that Trinamool Congress is witnessing an erosion in its minority vote bank. So deliberately the ruling party hatched the conspiracy over Ram Navami processions," he said.



