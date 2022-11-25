Bengal: Transgenders can now apply for state govt jobs in General category

Kolkata, Nov 25 The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday decided to enable transgenders in the state to apply for the state government jobs in the General category.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet which was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said the state minister in charge of the finance department, Chandrima Bhattacharya.

She said that a separate bill will be brought in the state assembly during the budget session of the house next year, following which it will become an act.

To recall, on April 15, 2014, the Supreme Court gave a landmark verdict upholding the rights of the transgenders.

The Apex Court in its verdict pronounced that people from the transgender community as "third gender" representative will be entitled to equal fundamental rights that the Indian Constitution has provided to the citizens of the country.

The apex court also spoke of reservation for the people from the "third gender" in the spheres of education and employment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor