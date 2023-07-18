Bengaluru opposition meet: Officers deployed as per protocol for reception, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 18 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday maintained that Chief Ministers of various states and former Union Ministers, who arrived in Bengaluru for the opposition parties meet, were considered state guests and according to protocol, officials were assigned only to welcome them.

Responded to the opposition parties' criticism of using IAS officers for political programmes, he said that Chief Ministers of various states and former Union Ministers, who arrived here were the guests of the state.

"This has been the practice since the past. There is no violation of protocol here. The officials were assigned only to welcome dignitaries and they were not used for political programmes," he clarified.

JD-S leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy attacked the government for allegedly deputing the IAS officers for serving alliance leaders.

“In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance, Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage and self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of INC Karnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders...

"This is neither a state government programme, nor the swearing in of a new government. It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state," he said.

“This is a clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules. I was surprised and shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect and honour,” Kumarswamy added.

