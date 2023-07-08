Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kalyanadurgam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday termed the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections as "political Kurukshetra" and cautioned the people to beware of "political wolves" who are coming together for their own personal motive.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kalyanadurgam in Anantapruam District on Saturday on the occasion of Rythu Dinotsavam, which coincides with the Jayanti of his father, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister urged people to choose between the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which implements welfare schemes sincerely and beware of political wolves that loot public money and are coming together to pursue the policies of plunder, stash and devour.

Reiterating that he has been following in the footsteps of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was a synonym for the welfare of farmers, he said he will continue to work for the welfare of farmers and other social groups with commitment and morality like his father.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son Pawan Kalyan, aided by their friendly media, want to grab political power to have a sumptuous dinner, he said.

"So far, we have spent Rs 2.25 lakh crore on various welfare schemes with commitment and sincerity. The TDP failed to implement welfare schemes during its rule. But now, the TDP, aided by its friendly media and foster son, is aiming at coming to power with false promises, eying to loot the public money once again," he warned the people.

Pointing out that, in the next elections, the people should choose between the YSRCP, which wants to stand with commitment in the implementation of welfare schemes, and the TDP and its allies, which don't have commitment and concern for the people's problems.

"Choose between Rythu Rajyam facilitated through RBKs and political brokers, between those who are determined to build houses for the poor and those who are drawing sadistic pressure by approaching courts and obstructing the construction of houses, between the people who have introduced English medium for the benefit of the poor and the people who have opposed the reforms opposing the upliftment of the backward classes, between the pro-poor Government and capitalists, between the people who stand by their word and election manifesto and those who backstab the people by throwing manifestos into the dustbin and cheating all sections of people," the Chief Minister said.

Asserting that he has no friendly media or foster son to support, he called upon the people to stand by the YSRCP in the next elections and bring it a victory.

