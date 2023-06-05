"Bhagalpur's bridge collapsed under the weight of corrupt JDU-RJD govt," says BJP's Shehzad Poonawala

New Delhi [India], June 5 : BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Monday slammed JDU and RJD after a bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur and said that it collapsed under the weight of corruption.

"I have seen visuals of the bridge collapsing. The bridge collapsed under the weight of the corrupt JDU-RJD government. RJD has a doctorate when it comes to jobs for land scams or fodder scams but this is a new form of ghotala (scam) known as 'Bridge Ghotala'. "This is the testimony of how Nitish Kumar has transmuted from 'Sushasan babu' to 'Bhrashtachari and Kushashan babu'," BJP leader Poonawala said.

Earlier the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge which collapsed in Bhagalpur is a consequence of Chief Minister's Nitish Kumar mentality of political instability which has resulted in administrative anarchy and corruption in the state.

"There is a tradition of seeking commission (bribe) in this government. It is a consequence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption. The system is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity," LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

Earlier, Disaster Response officials said that they are searching for one person working as a guard at the site of the under-construction bridge over River Ganga in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, which collapsed a day ago. The guard had been reported missing after the bridge collapse.

On Sunday, CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the collapse of an under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur and asked the officials to identify those responsible for the incident.

