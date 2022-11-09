Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 'Sanjeevni' for the Congress: Jairam Ramesh

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has come as a 'Sanjeevani' for the Congress Party", said Congress MP and General Secretary, Incharge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday while addressing a press conference at Naigaon in Maharashtra.

The press conference was called-for to announce and chart out plans for the Maharashtra Leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Jairam was joined by Maharashtra PCC President, Nana Patole and Former CM of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, amongst others.

Briefing about the Maharastra leg of the Yatra, Ramesh said that Nanded happens to be the 27th district from where the Yatra has passed so far. The Yatra in Maharastra would "continue for a total of 12 days". He further quoted saying, it's a long, 3750 km Yatra and we are covering daily around 22 km, but in Maharashtra, we have taken a lead, inspired by Chavan and Patole.

Ramesh, further stated that there's a "new wave of energy amongst the Congress members, workers, and supporters" and they are hopeful for a bright future, seeing the success of the Yatra and people's support. Speaking about the turncoats in the Congress party, Ramesh dismissed them saying this 'seesawing' is all part of a cycle.

Ramesh talking about the timeline of the Yatra stated, "On the 5th of September, 2022, Rahul Gandhi visited Sabarmati ashram and on the 7th, he paid a visit to a temple in Karnataka, before the inception of his Yatra".

Pointing out flaws of the government, Ramesh said that congress supporters are on the roads because the country is facing problems of "Unemployment, Economic sector, and Religion". He further alleged that the BJP is breaking the country in the name of religion, and caste.

Calling the BJP government a 'One-Man show', Ramesh put forward Congress's policies and vision for the country. "Congress wants unity", Ramesh said. Speaking on the demonetization issue, Ramesh slammed BJP for destroying the farmers and poor people.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday evening. The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 Kms.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders, and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets, and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor