'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi starts walking from Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari, Sep 8 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started walking for 3,570 km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' here on Thursday. He was accompanied by party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and others.

The yatra will traverse 12 states and 2 Union Territories while party leader K.C. Venugopal said: "We have not involved the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh."

However, all the party's state organisations will take a separate padyatra in their respective states for one month while all the blocks took out a padyatra on Wednesday.

The party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will have Gandhi and his companions meeting select group of people from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. everyday while it will be mass connect programme in the evening. All the yatris, including Gandhi, will rest in specialised containers and the end of the day.

Ahead of the yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday has said that this will be turning point of Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.

