Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi, to enter UP today

New Delhi, Jan 3 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year.

The Yatra resumed from Yamuna Bazaar and will enter Uttar Pradesh at Loni Border in the afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi along with senior leader Ambika Soni reached the venue of the march where scores of Congress workers and leaders were assembled.

From Uttar Pradesh, where the Yatra is for three days, it will re-enter Haryana on January 6.

The Yatra will be in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19.

The Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.

"The message of Bharat Jodo is not limited only to the 12 states and two Union Territories through which the Yatra passes. Several state-level Yatras have already been announced, and the upcoming 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will take the message of Bharat Jodo to the door step of every Indian," Jairam Ramesh, party spokesperson had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor