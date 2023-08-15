Bharat Mata is voice of every Indian: Rahul, Kharge greet people on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended their warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of 77th Independence Day."Happy Independence Day to all of you," Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

He said, "Democracy and Constitution are the soul of our country. We take this oath that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for harmony."

Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency wrote on X, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian. Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen."

On the occasion, he also shared a 2.57 minute video of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir.

"My beloved Bharat Mata was not a land. It wasn't a set of ideas. It wasn't a particular culture, history or religion. Neither was it the caste that people had been assigned. India was the voice of every single Indian, no matter how weak or strong. India was the happiness, the fear and the pain hidden deep inside all the voices," he said in the video.

Gandhi further said, "To hear India, my own voice - my desires - my ambitions had to fall silent. India would speak to one of her own, but only if one was humble and completely silent."

