Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha files FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his tweet highlighting 'North Eastern states are not part of India'

The Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Monday filed an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet saying "India exists from Gujarat to West Bengal".

In the FIR copy, the BJP leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi has directly redrawn the map of India by mentioning that India's geographical territory starts from Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to West Bengal.

The FIR further stated that the Congress leader had drawn a narrative that the North-Eastern states are "are not a part of India".

"The said tweet of Rahul Gandhi has directly redrawn the map of India by mentioning that India's geographical territory starts from Kashmir to Kerala and from Gujarat to West Bengal and thereby he had drawn a narrative that the North-Eastern states comprising of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Sikkim are not part of India as according to Rahul Gandhi, the territorial part of India extends from Gujarat to West Bengal in the East-West direction leaving aside the 8(eight) states of North Eastern India which are beyond West Bengal," read the FIR copy.

The BJYM slammed Congress for supporting the narrative of the Chinese government claiming that North-Eastern India particularly Arunachal Pradesh is part of China and does not belong to India.

The FIR copy further mentioned, "It is directly in consonance with the claim of the People's Liberation Army of China/ Government of China who has been running propaganda since several years that North-Eastern India particularly Arunachal Pradesh are part of China and does not belong to India. Therefore, it is apparent that Rahul Gandhi through the aforesaid Tweet has supported and propagated the narrative of the Chinese Government that North-Eastern India more particularly Arunachal Pradesh is not a part of India and by doing so, Rahul Gandhi has deliberately acted against the Sovereignty and Integrity of our great nation of India."

BJP leaders alleged that Congress leaders encouraged disharmony and a feeling of alienation of the North Eastern people from the people of the rest of India.

"By the said Tweet, an attempt has been made to disintegrate our nation more particularly the North-Eastern states from the rest of the country and thereby encouraged disharmony and a feeling of alienation of the North Eastern people from the people of the rest of India. In other words, the act of Rahul Gandhi tantamount to wage or attempt to, wage war against the Government of India by changing the boundary of the country, separating the North-Eastern states from the rest of India, and thereby he has joined the campaign of China against the territorial boundary of our country. This act is directly an attempt on the part of Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress to wage a war against the Government so far as sovereignty and integrity of the country is concerned," read the FIR copy.

The BJP leaders urged the Assam Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against them as per law.

In a tweet earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had said, "There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India."

( With inputs from ANI )

