"Bhaukla gaye hain..." PM Modi fires salvos at 'Opposition Unity' front

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition meeting held on June 23 saying that they have become flustered because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win the 2024 elections.

"Wo baukhala gaye hain (They have become flustered). So, they have started to hold meetings... A few days ago a photo session was organised by them (Opposition) and if you see the photographs, you will realise that every person in the photo has their own history of scams, Every photo is a guarantee of corruption and scams. Everyone together is a guarantee of at least Rs 20 lakh crore corruption. at least Rs 20 lakh crore corruption. Congress alone has carried out scams worth lakhs of crores. The RJD, TMC, NCP all of them have a long list of scams," PM Modi said while addressing party booth workers here.

PM's remarks come in the wake of a mega Opposition meeting held on June 23 in Patna where leaders from over 15 Opposition parties participated to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"There was bitter opposition of the BJP... be it 2014 or in 2019, in both the elections, there was not as much restlessness as is being seen today. Today, they prostrate in front of each other and there was a time that they used to abuse each other all the time. Their restlessness shows that the people of the country have made up their minds to bring back the BJP in the 2024 elections. Once again in 2024, the massive victory of the BJP is certain, that is why all the opposition parties are in a panic," he added.

He further said that the opposition has only one guarantee, that of scams and that he will ensure action is taken against every scamster.

"These parties have experience only with scams, and they only have one guarantee, which is of scams. The country has to decide if it wants to accept this guarantee. And here is Modi's guarantee and that is to take action on every scammer," PM Modi said.

Without naming Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, the PM said leaders of the opposition parties had headed to Patna to take lessons of being in jail from "experienced" people.

"You have heard, when a criminal returns to his village from jail, people come to him eagerly to know his experience of jail. Leaders of the opposition party also need that type of experience as they know that they are under scanner and for this, what better than Patna," PM Modi further said.

The BJP has also come down heavily on the opposition meeting chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna terming it a "photo session".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 23 had said, "Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats," Shah, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit today said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor