Biden, First Lady inspect wildfire destruction in Hawaii

Honolulu, Aug 22 Thirteen days after the eruption of the deadliest US wildfire in over a century, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden inspected the widespread destruction in Hawaii's Maui Island, telling survivors of the state's worst ever natural disaster that the nation "grieves with you".

On Monday, the Bidens toured the charred ruins of the historic town of Lahaina, which has completely been destroyed in the fires, and also met first responders, the BBC reported.

