Biden signs short-term funding bill

Washington, Dec 17 US President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution provided appropriations to federal agencies through December 23, for continuing projects and activities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

The measure gave US lawmakers additional time to pass an omnibus spending package by Christmas.

