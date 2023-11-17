Biden signs stopgap spending Bill, averts govt shutdown

Washington, Nov 17 US President Joe Biden has signed the stopgap spending Bill of the house into law, averting an immediate government shutdown and keeping funds flowing to federal agencies, ensuring the employees are not furloughed but a contentious fight over spending cuts are in the offing in the new year.

The so-called Continuing Resolution (CR) proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson in his laddered approach to keep government open in two steps in January and February was passed by both chambers with bipartisan support in a major victory for the speaker.

The plan only extends funding until January 19 for priorities including military construction, veterans' affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department.

The rest of the government -- anything not covered by the first step -- will be funded until February 2, media reports said, adding it is not a full year spending bill.

Democrats have once again conceded aid for Ukraine after additional military assistance was not included in the stopgap bill that passed in September.

The measure also does not include military support for Israel, CNN reported.

While conservatives had initially pushed for a two-step approach, they ultimately opposed the plan as it did not include the deep spending cuts they had demanded. Instead, it extends funding at current levels, which allowed Johnson to get Democrats on board, the report said .

The measure passed with a vote of 336 to 95 in the House on Tuesday with more Democrats than Republicans voting in support. The Senate passed the bill 87 to 11 on Wednesday.

The bill was flown out to San Francisco, California, Thursday for Biden's signature, an administration official said.

"Last night I signed a bill preventing a government shutdown. It's an important step but we have more to do. I urge Congress to address our national security and domestic needs," Biden said in a post on X.

Johnson's plan allows Congress to avoid having to pass a major spending bill before the winter holidays, but the lack of support from members of his own party will set up a leadership test for the recently elected speaker, CNN said.

