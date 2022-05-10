'Big decision' expected as Pak PM Shehbaz set to meet Nawaz in London

Islamabad, May 10 A "big decision" is on the cards as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be meeting his elder brother and PML-N supremo in London, media reported.

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi - who is already in London - confirmed the visit, with sources saying that PM Shehbaz will likely leave for the visit tonight, Geo News reported.

Ex-prime minister Abbasi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz and other party leaders had requested Nawaz Sharif to call a consultative meeting, but did not specify when the recently-elected premier would be reaching the English capital.

But in contradiction to Abbasi's statement, sources said PML-N supremo Nawaz had summoned an urgent meeting of the party's leadership in London.

According to the sources, Nawaz has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision", which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting, Geo News reported.

The party sources further reported that during the meeting, a discussion regarding the strategy on the prices of petroleum products will be held with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The discussion holds special importance as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.

