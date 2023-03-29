Bihar Education Minister touches feet of Nitish Kumar

Patna, March 29 Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav on Wednesday touched the feet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a public event, sparking off speculations in the state's political circles.

People now believe that the leaders of the RJD are opting for a defensive strategy ever since Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the Lalu Prasad family came under the radar of the CBI and the ED.

Yadav's gesture, at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court A. Vinod Chandran in the Raj Bhavan in the presence of leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Sanjay Jha and others left all surprised.

Sources say that Tejashwi Yadav is looking weak due to land for a job case and the CBI and the ED are continuously applying pressure on him.

