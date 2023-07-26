Bihar govt cancels transfer of 480 circle officers

Patna, July 25 The Land Reforms and Revenue Department of Bihar government has cancelled the transfer of 480 circle officers and other officials on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was issued by Kanchan Kapoor, Joint Secretary of the Land Reforms and Revenue Department.

The Department had issued transfer order for 480 circle officers on June 30 this year.

This has led to disagreements between the JD-U and the RJD.

According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not "happy" with Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Alok Mehta, who is from the RJD quota.

Mehta had issued five notifications on June 30.

Later, Nitish Kumar analysed the files. According to a source, he was not satisfied with the transfer-posting, and therefore, recommended cancellation of the June 30 decision.

