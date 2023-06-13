Bihar Liquor Prohibition officials to now be armed with chilli spray!

Patna, June 13 Bihar's Excise and Liquor Prohibition Department has decided to equip its raiding teams with chilli spray, an official said on Tuesday.

Joint Commissioner, Liquor Prohibition, Krishna Paswan said that the department has purchased 700 bottles of chilli spray.

"Keeping in view of liquor ban in the state, our department, along with local police, conducts raids at several places in Bihar. During the raids, we face frequent attacks. Hence, we have decided to counter such incidents with chilli spray," Paswan said.

