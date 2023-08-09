Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders express concern over Kamal Nath-Baba Bageshwar meet

Patna, Aug 9 The leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar have taken exception to senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath meeting Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham.

They said that Kamal Nath should avoid such meetings.

“Bageshwar Baba advocates Hindu nation. He came to Chhindwara on the invitation of MP's former CM Kamal Nath where he was worshiped. It has increased the discomfort within Mahagathbandhan. So, the Congress party should make its stand clear on this issue. Standing alongside a person who is advocating to make India a Hindu nation is not right,” said RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari.

“With such a move Kamal Nath is not giving a good message among common people. Establishing a close relationship with a person who is advocating Hindu nation is not right. He should avoid such a move,” said Mritunjay Tiwari, spokesperson of RJD.

However, the Congress played safe and termed the meeting as a private affair.

“Kamal Nath and his son were doing Yagya and it was his private matter. We cannot put a question mark on the religious belief of a person and the party has nothing to do with it,” said Madan Mohan Jha, former state president of Congress and MLC.

Kamal Nath met Baba Bageshwar on August 5 in Chhindwara, the home constituency.

When Baba Bageshwar came to Patna in May he had invited Chief Minister NItish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to join him, but both of them refused to go.

