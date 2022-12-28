Bihar minister slams Dharmendra Pradhan, says BJP wants to change country's history

Patna, Dec 28 A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the history of the country is wrongly written, Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary slammed the former, and said that it is the BJP government which wants to change the history of the country.

"The BJP has made no contribution to the freedom struggle or nation building. The people of the country gave them the chance, but instead of making history, the saffron party wants to change the history of India. It shows the crooked mindset of BJP leaders," Chaudhary said.

"The people of the country need to be alert about their (BJP leaders') intentions," Chaudhary said.

While addressing an event organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in Rohtas district on Tuesday, Pradhan had said that the history of India is wrongly written and the Centre is making efforts to write the right history of the country.

"History and education are the biggest assets of the country. ICHR is doing well to rectify history. The Narendra Modi government is making efforts to put forward our great tradition and history before the next generation. I appeal to histor and researchers to help write history on the basis of scientific and logical facts," Pradhan had said.

