Bilawal terms Imran's rally a face-saving flop show

Islamabad, Nov 27 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Rawalpindi public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was PTI's face-saving flop show and it was anticlimactic.

Imran's announcement of the party resigning from all the assemblies was a "resignation drama in frustration", The News reported quoting Bilawal as saying.

"Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated resorts to resignation drama," he said through a tweet following Imran's speech.

Bilawal said Imran's demand from Rawalpindi was not freedom (Azadi) but to be re-selected.

He questioned that for how long will Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Punjab province be used as political props.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that by announcing to quit the assemblies, Imran confessed that all his plans had failed. "The National Assembly is already working without PTI MNAs," he tweeted, The News reported.

He said provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be dissolved but only if their chief ministers don't face no-trust vote. "A reasonable face saving strategy though it is," he said.

Babar said Project Taliban and Project Imran Khan may not have yet been totally dismantled but have been thoroughly exposed. "It's no small achievement... nation has paid a huge price for exposing it but the price paid is worth the gains made. Despite disappointments, there's much to celebrate," he said.

