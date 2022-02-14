'Biren Singh to be CM again if BJP retains power in Manipur'

Imphal, Feb 14 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time on Monday declared that incumbent Chief Minister N. Biren Singh would be the next Chief Minister of Manipur if the party comes to power again after the assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson, and in-charge of Manipur, Sambit Patra while addressing an election gathering at Langthabal in Imphal West district, said the party would form the next government under the leadership of N.Biren Singh.

"Due to his (Biren Singh's) dynamic leadership and good governance, the BJP would get two-third majority (in the 60-member assembly) comfortably. His development mantra and efforts to establish peace in the state would facilitate the BJP to retain power," Patra said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister, BJP's state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other leaders were also present in the election rally wherein Patra was speaking.

The party had earlier said the name of Chief Minister would be decided after the elections.

Rajnath Singh, who addressed several election rallies in Manipur on Monday, also highlighted the developmental feat of the BJP government in Manipur, and appreciated the efforts of Biren Singh.

"Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Biren Singh, the face of Manipur has been changed during the past five years. Terror-related violence is largely controlled. Growth of Manipur is now compared at par with the other states of the country," Singh said while addressing election rallies at Langthabal and Thangmeiband in Imphal West district.

The BJP president said the party would get comfortable and clear majority in the elections.

A former football player and Editor of a vernacular newspaper, Biren Singh, 61, who led the first BJP-led coalition government in Manipur since 2017, is contesting this time from his traditional Heingang seat in Imphal East district.

The two-phase elections to the 60-seat Manipur assembly would be held on February 28 and March 5 and the counting of votes would take place on March 10.

