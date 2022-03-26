BJD registers landslide victory in urban body polls

Bhubaneswar, March 26 The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made a landslide victory in the urban local body (ULB) election, for which results were declared on Saturday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) conducted elections for 109 ULBs on March 24. The results of 105 municipalities/notified area councils (NACs) and three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur were declared on Saturday.

However, the counting of votes of Dhamnagar NAC was halted due to some reason, sources said.

The BJD has won chairperson seats in 73 municipalities/NACs and mayor seats in all three municipal corporations Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

The BJP remained in second position by winning 16 chairperson seats while Congress won 7 seats and independent candidates in nine.

Similarly, out of 1,716 councillor seats in the 105 municipalities and NACs, the BJD has won 1,175 seats, BJP got 288, Congress 134, BSP 1, CPI 1, and Independent 117.

Out of 67 corporator seats in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJD won 48, BJP got 10 and the Congress is in third position with 9.

The BJD has won 38 out of 59 corporator seats in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), followed by Congress (8), BJP (7) and independent (6).

In Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), the BJD won 30 corporator seats while the BJP candidates won 7 seats.

Only one Congress corporator candidate won the poll in BeMC whereas independent candidates won four corporator seats.

The BJD mayor candidates won the seats with a comfortable margin in all three corporation towns.

Thanking the people for re-imposing faith in his party, BJD President Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet, said: "Thank all the people of #Odisha for the overwhelming support in #OdishaMunicipalElection. The win is a reflection of the outpouring of love for @bjd_odisha and the untiring effort of thousands of party workers. #OdishaLovesBJD"

He also congratulated all winning BJD candidates and appreciated the hard work of party workers.

Similarly, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated all winning BJP candidates and thanked the people who have voted for the BJP in the urban election.

