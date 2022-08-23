BJP activist found hanging in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 23 A BJP activist was found hanging from a tree in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said the body of Som Raj was found hanging by a villager in Hiranagar area of Kathua.

His family has alleged that he was murdered and demanded action against the killers.

"The body was sent for post-mortem after an FIR was lodged into the incident. Further investigation is going on," a source said.

