BJP activist found hanging in J&K's Kathua
By IANS | Published: August 23, 2022 07:24 PM 2022-08-23T19:24:04+5:30 2022-08-23T19:35:06+5:30
Jammu, Aug 23 A BJP activist was found hanging from a tree in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.
Police sources said the body of Som Raj was found hanging by a villager in Hiranagar area of Kathua.
His family has alleged that he was murdered and demanded action against the killers.
"The body was sent for post-mortem after an FIR was lodged into the incident. Further investigation is going on," a source said.
