BJP alleges recruitment scam by Nitish Kumar government

Patna, Nov 9 While the Bihar government is claiming to provide jobs in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that the common people are not getting jobs and a recruitment scam is on.

The BJP leader's claim came as the government on Wednesday distributed joining letters to 11,000 Panchayat Secretaries in Patna on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's birthday.

"(A total of) 15,000 Panchayat Secretaries joined on July 15, 2022 and Nitish Kumar gave the joining letters to the majority of them. There are only 3,500 new joining on Wednesday while the Nitish Kumar government is claiming to give the jobs of 11,000 persons," Chaudhary said.

"Tejashwi Yadav is speaking lies on his birthday. The NDA government had given 1 lakh jobs in Bihar. How many jobs has the Grand Alliance government has given in the last 3 months? The NItish Kumar government will not run for a long time," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor