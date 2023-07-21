BJP and JD(S) boycotted state assembly proceedings and submitted a memorandum to the Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot

BJP and JD(S) the opposition parties boycotted state assembly proceedings and met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot with a memorandum or a complaint against the ruling government. This came a day after Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP MLAs for their unethical behaviour. BJP MLAs staged a protest and raised slogans against the government and the speaker in front of the Gandhi Statue at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. The memorandum submitted to the governor was signed by the opposition parties including BJP and JD(S) leaders Basavraj Bommai and HDK, stating, “The government is misusing its power by appointing IAS cadre officers and police as their servants and using the government offices as political functionaries. Speaker UT Khader is using his power for political gains. We have no confidence in the speaker.”

Bommai further said that the Governor heard us in detail and he would speak to the chief secretary, the legislature secretary and get the report to issue appropriate directions. Bommai said that the BJP members and the JD(s) party will boycott the legislature session on Friday also. Kumaraswamy said that the ruling government wants to demolish the opposition. JD(S) has joined BJP to work unitedly against the Congress. The BJP is also seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the speaker. Earlier, speaker UT Khader and deputy speaker Rudrappa Lamani met the governor and discussed the issue and reasons behind the suspension of the 10 MLAs. Here, on Thursday, the Congress legislators debated on the budget and CM Siddaramaiah gave his reply with the opposition seats empty. Siddaramaiah said that there was “fiscal indiscipline” during the previous BJP government in the state. BJP allocated Rs. 2.55 lakh crore for projects across sectors. Rs. 5300 crores for Upper Bhadra in the hope that it will be announced as a national project. But not a single rupee came from the centre, he added, mentioning that BJP’s fiscal indiscipline was a result of 40% commission. Siddaramaiah further said that the government will inquire into all the scam happened during the previous BJP regime.