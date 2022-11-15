BJP announces list for Lok Sabha and Assembly by polls

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, today, released a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh and the assembly by-elections of Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Mainpuri, the BJP has announced Raghuraj Singh Shakya's candidature.

For the Assembly bypolls, BJP has fielded Ashok Kumar Pincha from the Sardarshahar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

From the Kurhani constituency in Bihar, Kedar Prasad Gupta will enter the field on BJP's ticket.

Brahmanand Netam will be BJP's candidate from the Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency in Chattisgarh.

Two seats from the state of Uttar Pradesh are going for Assembly bypolls. From the Khatauli seat, BJP has fielded Rajkumari Saini, meanwhile, from the Rampur seat, Akash Saxena will be BJP's candidate.

The date for polling is December 5 while the date for counting votes is December 8, which coincides with the results of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

The candidature was announced through a Press Release, undersigned by the Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary and Head Quarter Incharge, Arun Singh.

A total of 5 seats in four states, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Bihar, are to go for the Assembly bypolls. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, according to a notification by the ECI.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

While reacting to the Samajwadi Party's decision to put Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as a candidate in the upcoming Mainpuri's bypolls, Deputy CM said that BJP would give the ticket to one of its prominent leaders for the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls.

( With inputs from ANI )

