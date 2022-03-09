BJP asks EC to ensure UP counting centres fully protected

New Delhi, March 9 A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged malpractices, a BJP delegation on Wednesday met the Election Commission (EC) and requested it to ensure that the counting centres are fully protected to ensure that faith and confidence of the common voter in Indian democracy is not vitiated in any manner.

The BJP delegation of Union Minister and election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and G. Kishan Reddy and party leader Om Pathak, met the Election Commission on Wednesday.

In its memorandum to the EC, the BJP said, "To make matters worse, in his press conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Party attempted to spread disaffection and levelled brazen, unsubstantiated, frivolous and false charges against the EC and its officials."

"Win or lose, political parties or anti-social elements at their behest, cannot be allowed to derail the democratic or electoral processes. As the highest and most respected constitutional body is invested with the responsibility for superintendence, direction and control of elections, the Commission must assert its authority in absolute terms and ensure that strong measures are taken to protect the counting venues and the counting process," the BJP said in the memorandum.

Demanding stern and preventive measures, the BJP requested that the irresponsible leaders of such political parties, who are inciting and provoking these anti-social elements to create disturbance, must be dealt with effectively as per the electoral laws and other available legal remedies.

"If any of these do not believe in the essentials of democracy in which every citizen swears by, should such leaders even be allowed to participate in the elections, the ultimate celebration of democracy. The commission must take a view on the matter," the memorandum said.

The BJP demanded that the SP chief and his cohorts must be held accountable and be charged under relevant provisions of election code and Indian Penal Code spreading lies and inciting citizens. Pradhan said that Yadav is desperate as he fears defeat in Uttar Pradesh and the language he used yesterday is dangerous for democracy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor