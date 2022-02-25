BJP betrayed the nation, alleges Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 25 Slamming the Union government over the foreign policy "failures" amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Congress accused the Centre of making one strategic blunder after another and betraying the nation.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday posted on Twitter: "The Modi govt's foreign policy failures have ensured that our adversaries are successfully weaning away our friends. Beijing Janata Party (BJP) govt has committed one strategic blunder after another. They have betrayed the nation."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government, saying, "This government's strategic mistakes will prove to be very costly."

Both the leaders were reacting to reports that Russia and Pakistan have come closer.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said: "Looking at the sudden expansion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the BJP government can no longer avoid the debate on China inside Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must discuss the Indo-China border conflict in the Parliament with different political parties and state his position."

Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday evening as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine intensified into conflict.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar attended the meeting.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

