BJP brought goons from other states for Tuesday's march to Nabanna: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 14 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that BJP brought goons from other states to create ruckus during its march to state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.

"BJP brought people through trains to participate in that ruckus. Even it brought goons from other states also. They hurled brickbats and crude bombs. Several policemen were injured. They did all these to create tension and destabilise the atmosphere of peace in the state. Police could have resorted to firing to control that. But that was not desirable. So, police acted within limits to restore peace," she said while addressing an administrative review meeting in East Midnapore district.

Noting that she is never against democratic and peaceful movement by opposition parties in the state, she said: "However, I will not tolerate people organising movements carrying firearms and bombs."

Banerjee also said that the law will take its own course against those who were responsible for creating trouble and setting police vehicles on fire.

The Chief Minister also said that violence on Tuesday just before the forthcoming Durga Puja festival season, has resulted in immense loss for the traders in Kolkata.

"As it is, the traders faced huge losses during the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. When the situation has improved now, the violence by BJP activists on Tuesday added to their loss," she added.

State BJP spokesman in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya rubbished her claims. "These are baseless allegations that the Chief Minister is making, being scared of massive public support that Tuesday's programme has attracted," he said.

On Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Debojit Chattopadhyay, was severely beaten up allegedly by the BJP protesters. The city police have filed a case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chattopadhyay is currently under treatment at state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital with a fractured limb.

