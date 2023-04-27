BJP calls 12-hour bandh in North Bengal tomorrow

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh on Friday in North Bengal to protest against alleged police brutality.

"BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow in North Bengal to protest against police brutality on common people," said West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

The shutdown has been called following the death of BJP worker Mrityunjay Burman in Radhikapur near Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. BJP alleged that Mrityunjay died in police firing.

Meanwhile Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kaliaganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

The bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha scheduled May 2 as the next day for the hearing. During the hearing, the court ask to preserve the videography of the post mortem as if required the court will look into it at a later date.

Court also sought FIR and post-mortem reports and asked police to hand over a copy of the same to the family members of the victim and to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights member as well.

The matter pertains to the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj. On April 20, the victim's body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj.

Taking cognisance of the death of a minor girl in West Bengal's Kaliaganj, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the IGP North Bengal, and the Superintendent and District Magistrate of North Dinajpur.

The NCSC Vice Chairman, Arun Halder also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of "not cooperating" in the investigation, and also "shielding" the administration and one particular community behind the incident.

The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. People put road blockades, burned tyres and set several shops on fire. Some clashes also broke out between the locals and police.

A video also went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim's body while taking it for a post-mortem.

However, Uttar Dinajpur Superintendant of Police on Saturday said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.

"Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," he said.

