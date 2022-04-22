BJP central leadership monitoring Delhi unit affairs for future polls

New Delhi, April 22 As 'bulldozer politics' is heating up in the national capital after a communal clash broke out in Jahangirpuri last week, the BJP's central leadership has started monitoring party affairs in Delhi in the wake of future polls.

Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi BJP leaders, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday discussed the political situation in the national capital with the party's city unit leaders.

The sudden meeting of Shah and Pradhan within two days with the Delhi unit of BJP has created a lot of buzz in the party circles, with sources saying the development shows the central leadership is keenly monitoring party affairs in the city.

"Earlier, it was said that the central leadership is more interested in bigger and politically important states and Delhi comes bottom of their priority list. But recent back to back meetings by Shah and Pradhan shows that central leadership is taking keen interest in party affairs in Delhi," a party insider said.

Four leaders including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta were present in the meeting with Shah, while about 10 leaders were present in the meeting with Pradhan.

Gupta, two Lok Sabha members, two MLAs, and few office bearers were present in the meeting with Pradhan.

A senior party functionary present in both the meetings told that party functioning and political situation were discussed in both the meetings.

"Functioning of the party was discussed and Shah has asked us to intensify the attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and highlight the Delhi government's failure," he said.

It was further learnt that preparation for upcoming Rajendra Nagar assembly by-polls and municipal polls, whenever held, will be discussed.

A party central leadership will hold regular meetings with Delhi BJP to review the functioning and discuss future plans.

"As per our knowledge, Pradhan will be keeping a regular tab on functioning of Delhi BJP. He was also present in the meeting with Shah," a senior functionary said.

Sources said that both Shah and Pradhan discussed issues concerning Delhi like unification of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the BJP city unit, and gave "valuable suggestions" to improve the functioning of the party.

