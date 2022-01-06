BJP delegation to submit memorandum to Punjab governor on PM's security breach

A day after a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, Bharatiya Janata Party's six-member delegation led by state president Ashwani Sharma will meet Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at 11 am on Thursday in Raj Bhawan to give a memorandum on the matter.

On Wednesday, PM's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The Prime Minister, who was traveling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur. Returning to Delhi, PM Modi said to state government official at Bhatinda airport "Apne CM ko thanks Kehna, ki me Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paya".

Later, BJP blamed the ruling Congress government for sabotaging PM's schedule program and for the major security lapse.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied the allegations of any security breach of the Prime Minister saying that he did it have any information about the change of route of the PM.

"We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit," Channi said on Wednesday addressing a press conference.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought resignation from Channi saying that the Punjab government cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10 kilometres from the Pakistan border.

( With inputs from ANI )

