BJP demands renaming of 'Mughal' roads in Lutyens' Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday demanded the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to rename the existing roads named after Mughal emperors in the Lutyens' Delhi with various Indian personalities.

Seeking to change names of six such roads in the national capital, the BJP Delhi chief wrote to the Corporation and demanded to rename Tughlaq Road as Guru Gobind Singh Road, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road. Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff of India.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "The sin that was committed during the Congress rule was somewhat corrected under the Modi government while some are left. That would be changed too. The persons whose names are kept in Delhi were invaders. Why should there be a road in India after their names?"

The BJP leader called the naming of roads in the names of Mughal emperors a "sign of slavery".

"When the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the names of roads after such invaders are a sign of slavery. So there should be an immediate change of the names of these roads," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor