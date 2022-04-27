BJP deploys leaders to ensure Pushkar Singh Dhami's victory in by-polls

New Delhi, April 27 The BJP has started the ground work to ensure massive victory of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in by-polls from Champawat assembly.

As per the rules, Dhami, not a member of Uttarakhand assembly, needs to be sworn in as an elected MLA within six months of taking over as the Chief Minister.

Kailash Gahatodi, who vacated Champawat assembly seat for Chief Minister Dhami, has been made convener for by-polls in Champawat.

Sources said that on Sunday, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh discussed the by-polls of Champawat assembly constituency.

"Santhosh ji asked all those present in the meeting to ensure the huge victory of chief minister Dhami from Champawat," a Uttarakhand BJP leader said.

The BJP has already deployed senior leaders to oversee the poll preparation of chief minister Dhami from Champawat. BJP national vice president and state co-incharge Rekha Verma is leading the team of BJP leaders including minister in state government.

Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Das has made minister in-charge for the Champawat. State unit vice president Kailash Sharma has been made election in-charge and national general secretary of BJP women wing, Deepti Rawat has been made election co-incharge.

Sources said that all the leaders given responsibility have been asked to start working on the ground at the earliest.

"All these leaders will complete the poll preparation for chief minister Dhami even before the announcement of the by-poll date by the Election Commission. We are expecting that by-poll will be held in July-August as the chief minister has to become MLA by the third week of September," a Uttarakhand BJP insider said.

The BJP has created history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation.

The BJP has won the second term in Uttarakhand by winning 47 seats out of 70 but the incumbent chief minister Dhami lost the poll from Khatima.

Speculation had started over Dhami's future after defeat, but the BJP leadership has given him the responsibility to run a government for a full term.

On July 4, last year Dhami, MLA from Khatima, was sworn in as chief minister of Uttarakhand replacing Tirath Singh Rawat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor