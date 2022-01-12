BJP doesn't follow Swami Vivekananda's ideology, indulges in divisive policy: West Bengal Minister on National Youth Festival

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said that the ruling party at the Centre is celebrating National Youth Festival but does not follow the ideology of Swami Vivekananda and indulged in divisive policies.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "West Bengal government is celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as Yuva Diwas. BJP is celebrating the day in the name of Swami Vivekananda but they do not follow his ideology. They indulged in the divisive policy."

On COVID management, Hakim said, "As far as COVID is concerned, we are ready for all situations. Our condition is not like Uttar Pradesh where they are only concerned about Double Engine Sarkar. In West Bengal, we are prepared and do review meetings timely. We have enough arrangements to fight the COVID pandemic."

Prime Minister inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration.

It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. This year, in view of the emerging COVID situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12-13.

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated across India as National Youth Day, to honour one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. It also marked his ideas on how the young should participate in the modern world while upholding their values.

National Youth Day is celebrated to mark the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.The decision to celebrate Vivekananda's birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984, and it was first marked on January 12, 1985.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor