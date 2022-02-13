BJP expert in spreading communalism: Chhattisgarh CM on Hijab row

Kanpur/New Delhi, Feb 13 Taking a jibe on the BJP over the hijab controversy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that BJP is expert in spreading communalism and time has come for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to go.

Baghel is in Kanpur on election campaign.

Targeting the BJP on hijab controversy, Baghel, who arrived in Kanpur for door to door campaigning, said that those who have started it, do not know the consequences. On this issue, the principal of the college should have called the parents of the girls and talked to them.

At the same time, on the question of party's performance in UP elections, he said that the Congress party will definitely do very well. Other parties are seeking votes on the basis of religion and caste, while the Congress party is fighting elections on the issues of common man, he said.

Baghel said that the main issue of the Congress is to see that farmers should get reasonable price of their produce, unemployed youth should get job and women should get respect. He said that Priyanka Gandhi's slogan 'Ladki hoon lade sakti hoon' (I am a girl and can fight) has instilled confidence in women and a change will definitely happen.

He said that after losing the Himachal by-elections, the BJP government at the Centre reduced the prices of petrol and diesel. If inflation is to be tackled, the BJP has to be defeated, he added.

