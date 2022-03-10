BJP gets majority in Uttarakhand, leading on 10 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark and attained a majority in Uttarakhand asembly polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark and attained a majority in Uttarakhand assembly polls.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, the BJP has won 37 seats and is leading on 10 seats.

Congress has won 16 seats and is leading on three seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

