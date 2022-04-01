BJP getting battle-ready for Rajasthan; Nadda, Shah to visit this month

Ahead of BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting battle-ready for the Assembly polls due next year in the state.

Nadda, who is scheduled to arrive in the state on Saturday will hold a meeting with the core team of the party's Rajasthan unit to check on the preparedness ahead of the assembly polls. He is expected to visit Sawai Madhopur.

While the schedule for Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan is yet to be finalized, he is expected to be in the state for two days likely in mid-April. The Union Minister is expected to be in Banswara, which borders Gujarat. Apart from holding several official functions and functions for the party what is important is his meeting with the state leadership.

The visit by both Nadda and Shah is expected to boost the state leadership to prepare itself for the poll contest after having lost the last assembly polls to Ashok Gehlot-led Congress.

Notably, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, one of the key figures in the political spectrum of Rajasthan recently met top party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, Congress won 100 seats while BJP got 73. Bahajuan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to win six seats. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the majority mark is 101.

( With inputs from ANI )

