BJP government taking power shortage lightly, 'mismanaging' situation like COVID, says Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh over the "power crisis" in the state and accused the party of taking the issue lightly.

Talking to reporters here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister accused the government of lack of planning and "handling the situation the way they mismanaged COVID pandemic".

"Today the entire state is facing a power, coal crisis. Farmers are suffering. Traders are suffering, Students are suffering. This is the consequence of the corruption they (BJP government) have done in the last two years. This (power crisis) is a matter of concern. BJP is taking this lightly," the Congress leader alleged.

"This situation has not emerged suddenly. This has been happening for some time now. But they have been denying this. They do not have any planning. They are handling the situation the way they mismanaged the COVID pandemic," he added.

Kamal Nath, who is Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, had said on Wednesday that the power crisis in the state is deepening and the situation is getting acute in the rural areas. He had said in tweets that undeclared power cuts are taking place in both urban and rural areas during peak summer causing problems for people.

He had also said that power production was getting affected due to coal shortage but the state government was giving "false data" to deny that there was a power crisis.

Amid the heatwave in several parts of the country, the peak power demand for electricity in had touched an all-time high of 2,07,111 MW on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

