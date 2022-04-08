BJP govt built more houses in 8 years than Cong, others in 60 years, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, April 8 Taking a dig at previous dispensations at the Centre, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that the BJP government has built more houses for poor in eight years than the Congress and others in the past 60 years.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters along with BJP national spokesperson K K Sharma, the union minister Singh said, "During opposition rule in 60 years, 3.26 crore houses were built under Indira Awas Yojana. But under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2.52 crore houses were built in last eight years in rural areas and around 58 lakh in urban areas."

He further stated that Congress government had built around 11 lakh houses annually while the BJP-led NDA government is building around 35 lakh houses in the same span.

The Union government has planned to build around 4.03 crore houses for the poor but it was revised to 2.95 crore after feedback received from the states, Singh claimed.

When asked about best and worst performing states in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Singh said that Uttar Pradesh has performed well and data from West Bengal is awaited.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal government, he said that it seems that the state government want to work outside federal structure and rename all Central schemes.

On party's 42nd foundation day, the BJP is observing social justice fortnight (Samajik Nyay Pakhwada) from April 6 to April 20. From April 7, the party is highlighting a government scheme and its benefit everyday. Today, it highlighted Pradhan Mantri awas Yojana.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Government is taking important steps to provide pucca houses to every poor in the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi shared that more than three corre houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana.

Prime Minister Modi also informed that all houses are equipped with basic necessities and have become the symbol of women empowerment. "Construction of three crore houses have been possible only with the public participation," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor