BJP govt holding short sessions, suppressing opposition's voice: Goa LoP

Panaji, Dec 15 Reacting to the notification issued by the Goa Legislative Secretary for summoning a four-day winter assembly session, Goa's Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the BJP is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by holding short sessions.

"Winter session is summoned only for four days from January 16 to 19. It is most unfortunate to note that the BJP government is continuing its mission of suppressing the voice of the Opposition even in the new year 2023," Alemao said.

"Notification issued by the Goa Legislative Secretary today on the summoning of the third session of the eighth Legislative Assembly has once again exposed anti-democratic agenda of the BJP government," he said.

"I am feeling sad that the schedule released by the Legislative Secretariat will deprive me from my right to introduce a Bill or Resolution on Stopping Unjust Practice of Widow Discrimination in Goa. I was assured by the Chief Minister in the last Session that the government will have detailed deliberations on the issue. It appears that the government is not keen to give respect, dignity and freedom to women in Goa," Yuri Alemao said.

He said the session will be from Monday to Thursday, depriving members from placing Private Members bills, which takes place on Friday.

"I hope the Speaker will convene a Business Advisory Committee meeting soon. I will raise the issue and demand that the session should be a minimum of two to three weeks," he added.

