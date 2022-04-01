BJP govt in K'taka most corrupt in the country: Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, April 1 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the BJP government in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Karnataka and talks about corruption, people will think it's a joke, he stated.

Addressing the partymen at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru, Gandhi said the allegation is not being made by the Congress but the contractors who are complaining about it.

"Modi earlier used to talk about corruption wherever he went. Now, if he says that he is fighting for corruption, the people will not believe as the BJP government is demanding 40 per cent commission from the contractors in the state," he added.

He spoke about three points for the Congress to come to power in the state.

"Not less than 150 seats in Karnataka in upcoming Assembly elections. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge should work jointly and put up a united front," Gandhi said.

"I know all of you, I have travelled with you during the last elections. 'Aap sab ko ek saath ladna padega. Aur gehrai se ladna padega. Aap sab ko Congress jitvana hai' (you all should fight unitedly and ensure win for Congress)," he added.

The former Congress President described the ruling BJP government as not a legitimate one.

"It's not legitimately elected. The government is made using money power," he said.

"We have to be sure. We shouldn't aim to win elections by a close margin. We have to be clear about winning 150 seats. This is not a difficult task. It's easy if we get together to voice the right issues and promote people on merit basis within the party," Gandhi added.

It is very important to give promotions only on the basis of service and loyalty of the party worker, he said.

It is easy to work out who is working and who is not, who is delivering for the party and who isn't? Gandhi added.

"Be ruthless with this idea. The tickets will not be given based on what a person has done 20 years ago. The focus should be on what the person is doing today," he opined.

"When we come to power in Karnataka, we are going to defend issues that we are fighting for and reward workers who have given their blood and sweat for the party," Gandhi said.

There is the issue of unemployment before Karnataka and the country. The economy has collapsed. GST, demonetisation of currency and farm bills have destroyed the economy. They have cast a death spell on smaller and medium businesses, he alleged.

Even if BJP wants, he said it can't provide employment to youth now. It is taking away money and rights of the poor and giving it to a few industrialists. "BJP wants to create fights between religions and castes," the Congress leader said.

"They divide and we unite," he stated.

Bring youth and women to focus and promote them, he added.

