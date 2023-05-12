BJP has accepted its defeat in Karnataka says, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has admitted its defeat and thanked the voters of Karnataka for stepping out and voting on the polling day. He also said that the Congress will form the government in the southern state, with a comfortable majority. Speaking with the reporters on Friday, Surjewala answered about the speculations of Janata Dal (Secular) striking a coalition with the BJP.

He said, “At least, the BJP has now accepted its defeat, if the speculations are true. Let them go wherever they want to go. I am confident about the Congress party forming the government with a decent majority.” The Congress leader who is also in charge of Congress in Karnataka said that the tactics of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi failed in the state. “The BJP and PM Narendra Modi’s attempts to polarize Karnataka did not work. I want to thank the 6.5 crore voters of Karnataka for stepping out and exercising their democratic right. The Congress party members worked hard in taking the party’s five major poll promises to people. We are humbled with the numbers that exit polls predicted but let us wait for tomorrow,” Surjewala added. As most of the exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, a few of them expected the Congress party to emerge as the single largest party. The results for Karnataka assembly polls will be announced on Saturday.